Floyd Central’s Katie Jo Moore signs with Alice Lloyd basketball

By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - 15th Region Player of the Year Katie Jo Moore made her commitment official, signing with Alice Lloyd College basketball on Tuesday.

Moore lead Floyd Central with 18.1 points per game to go along with eight rebounds per game. The senior was also named third-team all-state this season by the Herald-Leader. In addition, she was a member of the WYMT Mountain Classic All-Tournament team.

Moore joins an Alice Lloyd College team that is coming off of an NCCAA National Championship. The Eagles have a number of local products looking to make it back-to-back national titles.

