Floyd Central’s Katie Jo Moore signs with Alice Lloyd basketball

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - 15th Region Player of the Year Katie Jo Moore made her commitment official, signing with Alice Lloyd College basketball on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Katie Jo Moore (@katiejo_12) on signing with defending @TheNCCAA national champs, @AliceLloydWBB.



Hear from @GoJagNation’s Moore tonight at 6 and 11 on @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Vuf6MGK8ij — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) April 27, 2021

Here is to the next 4 years!

I signed to play with Alice Lloyd today. I am beyond excited to continue my career with this team. A team full of mountain girls and I am fortunate enough to be added to that.

Go Eagles!!!🦅 pic.twitter.com/d3Ix6CgDDS — katie joooo (@katiejo_12) April 27, 2021

Moore lead Floyd Central with 18.1 points per game to go along with eight rebounds per game. The senior was also named third-team all-state this season by the Herald-Leader. In addition, she was a member of the WYMT Mountain Classic All-Tournament team.

Moore joins an Alice Lloyd College team that is coming off of an NCCAA National Championship. The Eagles have a number of local products looking to make it back-to-back national titles.

