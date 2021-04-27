Central City toddler continues battle with rare cancer diagnosis

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Central City toddler continues to fight for his life as he battles with a rare cancer diagnosis.

In October 2019, at the age of three, Abel Helson’s family noticed his left eye was droopy. After taking him to the eye doctor, they believed his eyelid was probably just exhausted from learning to use both eyes in the classroom, as he didn’t have any other symptoms.

Throughout the following month, Abel experienced other terrifying health scares such as not being able to move his neck and paralyzed arms.

After being rushed to Vanderbilt, doctors did a CT scan which showed Helson had three masses in his brain, a mass on his upper spine (neck area) and a mass on his lower spine.

In late November 2019, he underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor near his neck.

Months went by before doctors were able to figure out what kind of cancer Abel had throughout his body. He has since been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid leukemia (AML), Primary CNS (Central Nervous system) Pure Erythroid Leukemia. The family says the cancer is very rare, and doctors are using the best treatment regimen they can with very little information about the type of cancer.

“He really doesn’t understand what’s going to be going on. He’s developmentally delayed,” said Abel’s mother, Krystn Helson.

Last May, 13 News viewers rallied around the now four-year-old to send him birthday cards. Almost a year later, his mother says he will undergo radiation in June in Cincinnati.

Abel’s family is asking for prayers as doctors say the treatment has a 50-50 chance of curing the cancer.

“He’s a toddler and he’s pretty much already been stripped out of a lot of his toddler years, So I just want to try to do as much as I can for him before June now,” said Krystn.

You can financially support the family, as Krystn and her husband will be out of work for the whole month of June as they are by Abel’s side during his radiation treatment.

Her paypal account is paypal.me/khelson89 or you can send money through Venmo, her username is kyrstn-helson.

