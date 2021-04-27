Advertisement

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the rare clotting condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Three of the women, most of whom were under age 50, died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The rare kind of blood clot forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond

Latest News

Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
The teenager's adoptive parents are accused of using zip ties to confine him to bed and...
Adoptive parents from Iowa accused of abusing teen son with special needs
WYMT Mostly Sunny
The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances
After hearing Brad Franzen's story, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted this picture of an autographed...
‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams