Armed robbery at Walgreens in Louisa

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday the Louisa Police Department was called out to an armed robbery at a Walgreens.

Walgreens employees say a white man with dark hair, white shorts, no shoes, and a knife and demanded various medications.

Employees say the man defecated on himself as he left the store.

The man left the Walgreens in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra with WV7SL910 license plate.

This car was also involved in a theft complaint in Wayne County, West Virginia.

The Louisa Police Department is investigating the armed robbery.

If you have any information please call 606-638-4058. or email hjames@louisapd.org or tnewsome@louisapd.org

