Armed robbery at Walgreens in Louisa
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday the Louisa Police Department was called out to an armed robbery at a Walgreens.
Walgreens employees say a white man with dark hair, white shorts, no shoes, and a knife and demanded various medications.
Employees say the man defecated on himself as he left the store.
The man left the Walgreens in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra with WV7SL910 license plate.
This car was also involved in a theft complaint in Wayne County, West Virginia.
The Louisa Police Department is investigating the armed robbery.
If you have any information please call 606-638-4058. or email hjames@louisapd.org or tnewsome@louisapd.org
