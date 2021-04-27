Advertisement

Armed robbery at Walgreens in Louisa

Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at...
Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who held up Walgreens employees at knifepoint Tuesday in Louisa, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday the Louisa Police Department was called out to an armed robbery at a Walgreens.

Walgreens employees say a white man with dark hair, white shorts, no shoes, and a knife and demanded various medications.

Employees say the man defecated on himself as he left the store.

The man left the Walgreens in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra with WV7SL910 license plate.

This car was also involved in a theft complaint in Wayne County, West Virginia.

The Louisa Police Department is investigating the armed robbery.

If you have any information please call 606-638-4058. or email hjames@louisapd.org or tnewsome@louisapd.org

