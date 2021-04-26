Advertisement

‘We believe in this idea’: Final preparations underway for Kinfolk Reunion this weekend

Final preparations are under way prior to the Kinfolk Reunion in Prestonsburg
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - This weekend is sure to be one to remember for people throughout the region and final preparations are currently being made at Archer Park in Prestonsburg.

Kris Bentley and Nick Jamerson, who have not performed together as Sundy Best since their breakup in 2018, have reunited and have planned a reunion concert in their hometown called the Kinfolk Reunion.

Prestonsburg Tourism has planned a full weekend of events to celebrate the reunion of the band as well as the reunion of the people in the region. After a year-long battle against the pandemic as well as recent flooding, locals are ready to get out of the house and convene together once again.

“We believe in this idea,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “We love the idea of welcoming people back home especially after such a difficult year where everybody can come together. We’re going to celebrate, it’s going to be relaxing, very go with the flow, and we’re going to have some fun.”

The event is scheduled to kick off with an opening concert on Friday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. with different activities to do each day.

“We’ve got a little something for everybody,” said Johnson. “Tons of activities to do whether you’re from here or just visiting. You can do one or you can do them all. Just come out and enjoy what Prestonsburg has to offer.”

Activities throughout the weekend include a guided hike, a guided bike ride, yoga at the park, and a cruise-in car show. For more information, visit the Mountain Arts Center website or the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page or their website.

