Warm and sunny weather continues Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the sunshine while you can because those showers return by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s. We will likely wake up to some patchy-dense fog early Tuesday morning.

We will see lots of sunshine once again tomorrow! Highs will get closer to the mid-80s! Winds will be from the southwest so that’ll keep us super warm tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s with clouds increasing.

Extended Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy skies return on Wednesday with highs remaining in the lower 80s. There is a chance for a stray shower or two, but I think most of us stay on the dry side.

Our next system arrives sometime Thursday into Friday. A cold front will move in and bring us showers and possibly some thunderstorms Thursday. The timing of this system is still up in the air. Some models show it moving in overnight Thursday into Friday while others show it moving in earlier on Thursday. If this system moves in a little bit earlier Thursday, we could see some stronger storms. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that!

We should dry out Friday with highs only getting into the lower 60s. The good news is sunshine returns this weekend! Highs on Saturday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s. We’ll get back into the upper 70s by Sunday!

