Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video

Erlich said the lawsuit was settled earlier this month for $20,000, with no admission of wrongdoing by the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver — quote — “you are going to get your a—whipped” is no longer with the Virginia State Police.

The Washington Post reports that spokeswoman Corinne Geller said state police were prohibited from releasing additional detail about Charles Hewitt, the trooper seen in a viral video of a 2019 traffic stop. An attorney for driver Derrick Thompson said he was told during the settlement of a lawsuit over the incident that Hewitt was fired for cause in February.

Erlich said the lawsuit was settled earlier this month for $20,000, with no admission of wrongdoing by the state.

