Road closure due to underground pedestrian tunnel project delayed for one week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A road closure due to a major construction project in our region is being pushed back by one week.

Work began as scheduled Monday on the pedestrian tunnel running underneath KY 1426, also known as Bypass Road at Pikeville Medical Center, but not without a few surprises.

Officials say workers discovered fiber optic cables that were not previously accounted for along the work zone area that have to be relocated before they can begin. We’re told construction will continue, but the closure of the small stretch of KY 1426 (Bypass Road) will now start a week later than originally planned.

Starting May 3rd, Bypass Road will be closed to all traffic between the two Pikeville Medical Center entrances. The closing is expected to last for at least three weeks. There will be alternate driving routes, message boards, and signs for drivers to follow to get to the hospital entrances.

