T.J. Collett named National and SEC Co-Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – T.J. Collett has been named the Southeastern Conference co-Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, while also earning co-National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball.

It is the third time Collett has won the SEC’s weekly award during his Kentucky career, including once in each of the past three seasons. He also has been named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week three times, including in 2018 and 2020.

Collett made a powerful point – literally – last week with four home runs in the Wildcats’ critically important series win over Alabama that included a sweep of Sunday’s doubleheader. The senior first baseman home runs in three consecutive at bats in the second game, giving him 14 on the season to go along with a team-high 45 RBI.

For the week, Collett batted .333 with five runs, seven RBI, four home runs and an OPS of 1.486. He drove in a career-high five RBI vs. Alabama on Sunday as the Cats slammed seven home runs in the second game, tying for the most in a game since the 2005 season.

Collett’s three homers on Sunday saw him rocket up UK’s career home run list into a tie for second place with AJ Reed, the 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner and fellow Terre Haute, Indiana native. Collett now has 40 career blasts and also entered the school’s top 10 list for career RBI with 142.

For the season, Collett ranks second in the SEC in home runs, third in RBI and sixth in batting average in all games. In SEC-only contests he leads the conference in RBI, is second in slugging percentage and third in home runs. His 14 multi-RBI games is tied with Auburn’s Tyler Miller for the most in the league.