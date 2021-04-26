Advertisement

‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine

By Grace Finerman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Powell County woman says she spent time in the hospital due to blood clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Her family says these severe side effects started about a week after the shot.

“This is not my life. This is not what I’m used to,” says Ruby Shepherd. “I’m used to going and doing what I need to do and working full time.”

Shepherd says she got her Johnson & Johnson vaccine the day before it was put on hold, encouraging co-workers to do the same.

“You know let’s go get this and get it over and done with,” Shepherd says.

Shepard’s daughter Crystal Boyd says at first, her mom had the usual symptoms. They included a fever and body aches that quickly faded. About eight days later, Boyd says severe symptoms appeared.

“I thought she was having a stroke. She didn’t know what day it was, she didn’t know her birthday, she didn’t know where she was,” Boyd says.

Boyd says the next morning, she brought her mother to Clark Regional Medical Center. She says blood work showed two blood clots, and that doctors had to research how to move forward with treatment.

“There’s no precedence for this, they don’t know what the road ahead will be,” Boyd says.

Boyd explains her mother’s doctors worked with the CDC and Johnson & Johnson, who say Shepherd was the 7th person to have these side effects.

Now, a 65-year-old active woman who worked six days a week, loved to fish and had never had a blood clot before, says she gets winded doing mundane activities.

Her family’s calling for a warning on the vaccine, listing blood clotting as a potential side effect.

“You know I would never have taken it had I known of anything like this, but that’s just common sense to me though,” Boyd says.

We’ve reached out to Clark Regional Medical Center, the governor’s office, and the CDC. None of them commented on Shepherd’s condition.

Shepherd has a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. You can donate here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

