Pleasant start to the week with lots of sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold weather is in our rearview window for now. Get ready for some very mild temperatures in play for much of this week.

Today and Tonight

In my view, you can’t get any more perfect than today’s forecast. If we could have conditions like this nearly year-round, you would not hear any complaints from me. After starting off in the 30s and 40s this morning, sunny skies will take us into the mid-70s later this afternoon. While it’s a Monday, it’s going to be an amazing one, at least weather-wise.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the low to mid-50s. It could be a touch warmer on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

While we mix in a few clouds with our sunshine on Tuesday, the temperatures head upward. It could feel more like summer with forecast highs potentially in the mid-80s! That’s a far cry from the snow we had flying last week. Partly cloudy skies will round us out Tuesday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

The clouds continue to increase Wednesday ahead of a late-week cold front, but I still think we’re mainly dry until the overnight hours. The warm air will continue to surge in ahead of the front, topping us out in the low 80s.

That front arrives on Thursday. It looks like the bulk of the rain will hold off into later in the day, allowing highs to still climb into the upper 70s. Some thunderstorms are possible with this one. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for severe weather as we get a little deeper into the week.

After some morning rain chances on Friday, skies clear out again and we stay a little cooler to wrap up the work and school week, only topping out in the mid-60s for highs.

Derby weekend looks amazing with sunny skies both days and highs in the 60s and 70s.

