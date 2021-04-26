Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Companies and businesses in Southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people, but it seems few are interested in applying.

Staff with at least three industries in Pulaski County said the problem seems to be they are competing with unemployment and stimulus checks.

Leah Braden’s job is to simply find others who want to work for a large industry in Pulaski County.

“We have infinite orders for them,” Braden with Resource MFG said.

The problem? Many just do not want to work.

“We could interview them today and start them next week,” Braden said.

Most of her orders are for Toyotetsu. Right now, it has an immediate need for 21 workers. A recent order for 14 ... only saw two respond.

“Where people don’t have to show evidence they are looking for a job. Once they get unemployment with these extended unemployment benefits, they don’t tend to be looking for work,” said Donnie Slagle with TTAI Toyotetsu.

It is not just here but in multiple industries and restaurants.

We’ve heard of another industry needing 90 people that could start almost immediately. Some of these jobs pay $15 an hour with full benefits.

Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Director Bobby Clue says some people just do not see the need to work for pay.

“Disincentive from the federal government to want to work, because they think they have money right now. That’s going to last forever. They’re not wanting to work for that reason.,” Clue said.

Now hiring signs are common through town from factories to fast food to talking on the phone.

“Call centers, you can walk right in the door and a similar wage. You can work indoors in an air conditioned environment. Every single day. There are lots and lots of jobs depending on what you want to do,” Clue said.

If people do not respond, it could impact those that do have jobs.

“In our industry, we certainly wouldn’t want that, but certainly we supply Toyota with all their plants in North America, if our plant were not to produce, if we had to close our plant, Toyota could not produce vehicles anywhere in North America,” Slagle said.

If not for you, officials say your action or in-action could impact others.

People looking for work should contact their local career center or chamber of commerce for help finding a job.

