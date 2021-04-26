Mountain athletes make Lexington Herald-Leader all-state teams
(WYMT) - The Lexington Herald Leader announced all-state teams for boys and girls teams.
All-State Boys’ Teams
First Team:
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Second Team:
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Third Team:
Kade Grundy, Somerset
Jordan Akal, Harlan
Wade Pelfrey, Hazard
Brady Dingess, Martin County
Honorable Mention:
Isaiah May, Johnson Central
Jaz Johnson, Wolfe County
Colby Fugate, Paintsville
Dylan Knight, Buckhorn
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Rylee Sammons, Pikeville
Colby Napier, Knott Central
Jordan Frazier, Betsy Layne
Kobe Bowling, Leslie County
All-State Girls’ Teams
Second Team:
Trinity Rowe, Pikeville
Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County
Lexi Lynch, Owsley County
Cassidi Rowe, Shelby Valley
Third Team:
Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern
Honorable Mention:
Courtney Hoskins, Leslie County
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Whitney Caldwell, Pineville
BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City
Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central
Sammi Sites, Johnson Central
Kyera Thornsbury, Belfry
Hayley Caudill, Perry County Central;
Kiera Mullins, Knott Central
Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley
Rachel Presley, South Laurel.
