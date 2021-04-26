Advertisement

Mountain athletes make Lexington Herald-Leader all-state teams

KHSAA Basketball
KHSAA Basketball(WBKO)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Lexington Herald Leader announced all-state teams for boys and girls teams.

All-State Boys’ Teams

First Team:

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Second Team:

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Third Team:

Kade Grundy, Somerset

Jordan Akal, Harlan

Wade Pelfrey, Hazard

Brady Dingess, Martin County

Honorable Mention:

Isaiah May, Johnson Central

Jaz Johnson, Wolfe County

Colby Fugate, Paintsville

Dylan Knight, Buckhorn

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Rylee Sammons, Pikeville

Colby Napier, Knott Central

Jordan Frazier, Betsy Layne

Kobe Bowling, Leslie County

All-State Girls’ Teams

Second Team:

Trinity Rowe, Pikeville

Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County

Lexi Lynch, Owsley County

Cassidi Rowe, Shelby Valley

Third Team:

Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern

Honorable Mention:

Courtney Hoskins, Leslie County

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City

Kaylee Banks, Letcher Central

Sammi Sites, Johnson Central

Kyera Thornsbury, Belfry

Hayley Caudill, Perry County Central;

Kiera Mullins, Knott Central

Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley

Rachel Presley, South Laurel.

