More than 50 dogs killed in Kentucky kennel fire

Fire crews are investigating how the fire started.
Officials said 54 dogs died during the fire.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky officials said more than 50 dogs were killed after a kennel caught fire Friday.

The owner of Doggy Style Kennels, Ron Kraemer, in Bardstown, Kentucky said he took a quick trip to the store to grab dog food. When Kraemer returned, he said saw the flames.

One dog was able to survive the incident. Kraemer said Cady was able to escape the flames by pushing open the gate and running out. Candy had six puppies inside the kennel who all died during the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help rebuild Doggy Style Kennels following the incident. So far, the GoFundMe has raised $4,000 of the $5,000 goal.

