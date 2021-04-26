Advertisement

More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a traffic stop Friday night.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges following a recent traffic stop.

On Friday night, officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT deputies patrolling in McDowell stopped a car for a violation.

During the stop, the department’s K9 Lita alerted deputies to the presence of drugs. When they searched the car, they found more than 140 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia.

Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen was taken into custody. He is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

