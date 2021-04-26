Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday night, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the David community.
During an investigation police say that Joshua Allen Little 29, was involved in an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a warrant.
Investigators said officers found heroin, meth, baggies, digital scales in close distance of two children.
Police charged Little with trafficking a controlled substance, heroin, meth, marijuana, wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Little was taken to the Floyd County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.