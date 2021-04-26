Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday night, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the David community.

During an investigation police say that Joshua Allen Little 29, was involved in an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a warrant.

Investigators said officers found heroin, meth, baggies, digital scales in close distance of two children.

Police charged Little with trafficking a controlled substance, heroin, meth, marijuana, wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Little was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

