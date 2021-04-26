Hospital foundation to host ‘Evening of Hope’ event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Some cancer survivors and some of their closest family and friends will get the chance to take part in a fundraising event from the comfort of home next month.

The Saint Joseph London Foundation will host an “Evening of Hope” on Saturday, May 15th. The event is a statewide fundraising effort to benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be an intimate dinner party for eight to 10 guests where they live instead of attending an in-person gala or fundraising event.

Officials say the evening will include a silent auction and stories from patients who currently have cancer. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit patients being treated for cancer at CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities across the state.

“With 1 in 3 Kentuckians impacted by cancer, CHI Saint Joseph Health knows the importance of having access to exceptional care close to home,” said Leslie Smart, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “All of our facilities are tied together in our mission to help people prevent cancer with timely screenings and to give them the resources they need to assist in their journey when cancer can’t be stopped. We’re looking forward to the Evening of Hope and the support that our hosts and communities across the state will undoubtedly provide.”

The silent auction will feature items valued at nearly $50,000. It is online and open to the public. If you would like to see and bid on the items, visit https://one.bidpal.net/eveningofhopeky/welcome.

For more information about the Evening of Hope virtual event and ways you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.