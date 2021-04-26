Letcher County grandparents create comfort bags to remember granddaughter and help spread awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A courageous little girl who loved life is how two-year old Harper Mitchell’s grandparents would describe their beloved granddaughter.

“Had bright eyes. The biggest smile. She demanded when you walk into the room, that you smile with her. She was going to do whatever it took to make you laugh or to smile,” said Mitchell’s grandma Shelly Poston.

But in 2020, Mitchell was killed as the result of child abuse. However, in her memory her grandparents created “Love Harper” comfort bags.

“Her two brothers were there and you know I can’t imagine what her two brothers felt that night. We wanted to do something to try to help kids like our grandsons,” she said.

On Monday, bags were delivered to the Letcher County’s Sheriff’s office as the bags have a profound impact on children.

“It builds a relationship with the officer and a child that you know that child may open up and tell us more important information to get them out of a dangerous situation,” said Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines.

Within each bag are various items like crayons, pencils and teddy bears.

“All the bags that have them stuffed animals in them, they’re made with love. Every bag is made with love. It’s not just throwing stuff in a bag. It’s all made with intentions to make a child smile,” said Mitchell’s grandfather Ron Poston.

As April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Shelly says the bags help spread awareness by keeping Harper’s memory alive.

“There’s no doubt that she is providing comfort, whether it be through toys or whether it be through her presence there with them. We truly believe that you feel her presence,” she said.

Shelly says 64 bags were dropped off at the sheriff’s office Monday and that around 1,100 “Love Harper” comfort bags have been donated since 2020.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.