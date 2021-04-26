Hiker expected to recover following extended rescue

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One hiker is safe following a multiple-hour rescue in one Eastern Kentucky county this weekend.

Officials with Powell County Search and Rescue posted on Facebook they received a call Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m. of a hiker that was unconscious but breathing due to a possible overdose.

The post states a team of first responders made their way to the area on Auxier Ridge Trail to check on the person’s condition. We are told the location was well into the woods, so officials contacted the Kentucky National Guard for additional resources, including a possible transport involving a helicopter, but they were not able to help due to weather and lack of a crew.

Crews from Wolfe County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Estill County Rescue Squad were called in to help with the long trip to an awaiting ambulance.

Six hours later, officials say the patient was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover. The hiker’s identity was not released.

