Advertisement

Hiker expected to recover following extended rescue

Officials with several departments, including the Powell County Rescue squad responded to a...
Officials with several departments, including the Powell County Rescue squad responded to a call of an unconscious hiker on Sunday.(Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One hiker is safe following a multiple-hour rescue in one Eastern Kentucky county this weekend.

Officials with Powell County Search and Rescue posted on Facebook they received a call Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m. of a hiker that was unconscious but breathing due to a possible overdose.

The post states a team of first responders made their way to the area on Auxier Ridge Trail to check on the person’s condition. We are told the location was well into the woods, so officials contacted the Kentucky National Guard for additional resources, including a possible transport involving a helicopter, but they were not able to help due to weather and lack of a crew.

Crews from Wolfe County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Estill County Rescue Squad were called in to help with the long trip to an awaiting ambulance.

Six hours later, officials say the patient was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover. The hiker’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky at 6
Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events
Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
The heat is on! Temps soar ahead of some mid-week rain chances
After hearing Brad Franzen's story, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted this picture of an autographed...
‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams
A cargo plane landed safely late Monday night at Yeager Airport after losing hydraulics in the...
Cargo plane loses hydraulics in air
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Bandits burglarize college vending machines in Ashland
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond