Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that he has ended the mask mandate for all outdoor events with less than 1000 people in attendance Monday during his news conference.

“What this means is at events like the Kentucky Derby, you still have to wear a mask, but if you’re at a backyard barbeque, your community pool or an outdoor wedding, you’re not required to wear a mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We hope this is a relief for people, and remember, the state will be able to lift even more restrictions once the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is reached.”

Masks are still recommended at outdoor events with 1,000 people or fewer, and the mask mandate is still in effect when Kentuckians are indoors or at any outdoor event with more than 1,000 people.

You can watch that below:

Governor Beshear also announced 213 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 total deaths

Seven of the deaths are audit deaths, while 4 are new deaths.

The positivity rate is 3.15%.

441,166 have tested positive for the virus, 6,459 people have died.

51,138 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19

5,499,771 have received COVID-19 tests.

Infogram 4/26/2021
Infogram 4/26/2021(Infogram)

As of Monday, six out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

