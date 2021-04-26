Governor Beshear announces mask mandate changes at outdoor events

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that he has ended the mask mandate for all outdoor events with less than 1000 people in attendance Monday during his news conference.

“What this means is at events like the Kentucky Derby, you still have to wear a mask, but if you’re at a backyard barbeque, your community pool or an outdoor wedding, you’re not required to wear a mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We hope this is a relief for people, and remember, the state will be able to lift even more restrictions once the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is reached.”

Masks are still recommended at outdoor events with 1,000 people or fewer, and the mask mandate is still in effect when Kentuckians are indoors or at any outdoor event with more than 1,000 people.

Governor Beshear also announced 213 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 total deaths

Seven of the deaths are audit deaths, while 4 are new deaths.

The positivity rate is 3.15%.

441,166 have tested positive for the virus, 6,459 people have died.

51,138 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19

5,499,771 have received COVID-19 tests.

As of Monday, six out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

