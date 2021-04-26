Advertisement

FDA to scrutinize unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

On Tuesday, the FDA starts a three-day meeting on the issue. It’s the first such meeting in a decade.
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2020 file photo shows Food and Drug Administration building in Silver...
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2020 file photo shows Food and Drug Administration building in Silver Spring, Md. Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. But how often do patients actually live longer, more active lives? That seemingly simple question is, in fact, one of the thorniest debates in medicine. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Matthew Perrone
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are convening a meeting to consider clawing back approvals from several cancer drugs that have failed to show they extend or improve life. Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow tumor growth, but sometimes those promising results don’t translate into longer life for cancer patients.

On Tuesday, the FDA starts a three-day meeting on the issue. It’s the first such meeting in a decade.

The agency has only once used its power to revoke a cancer drug’s early approval.

Most Read

TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Logan Fugate
Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

Latest News

Compassion Pediatrics in Pikeville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this Wednesday.
‘I take this very personally’: Pediatric office hosts ribbon-cutting in Pike County
Healthcare workers distribute the vaccine at UK's Vaccine Clinic.
Emergency physician debunks rumors surrounding COVID-19 vaccine
TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month
TJ Regional Health: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
AVA Center
The AVA Center: It’s more than just another clinic, and the name runs deeper than the valley it sits in