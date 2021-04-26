Department of Justice announces investigation into the Louisville Police Department

WASHINGTON, DC. (WYMT) - The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home.

The 26-year-old Taylor, emergency medical technician had been studying to become a nurse, was roused from sleep by police who came through the door using a battering ram.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once. A no-knock warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Monday’s announcement was made by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

