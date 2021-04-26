COVID-19 vaccine available at W.Va basketball tournaments
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fans attending the West Virginia girls and boys state basketball tournaments will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccines will be administered starting Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment in the health department’s clinic.
State data shows 31% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have received at least one dose.
Gov. Jim Justice said last week that a statewide mask mandate may stay in place until 70% of eligible residents are vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.