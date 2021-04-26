City of Benham owes more than $426,000 dollars in debt

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Benham have reported that the city is nearly half a million dollars in debt.

As of now, the city owes more than 426,000 dollars. More than 230,000 dollars is owed to the Benham Power Board.

City Councilmember Larry Gray said it is a frustrating situation.

“I grew up here, this is where I was born and probably where I’ll die and we’re trying to help the city, we’re trying to help them get out of this debt and it’s going to be hard,” Gray said.

Members of the city council recently learned of the situation through meetings with the Benham Power Board bookkeeper.

“We don’t have a lot of businesses, so there’s not a lot of revenue coming in, which creates some problems as far as paying bills,” City of Benham Councilmember Chad Morgan said.

However, Morgan said progress is slowly being made.

“Some of those payments have been made, there’s some things that have been paid off. So, slowly but surely we’re going to come out of this,” Morgan said.

Morgan said there is an opportunity for those in Benham wanting to help.

“The more volunteers we have, the less money it is on the city to pay for to have some of this stuff done. That’s kind of what I would say to our citizens,” Morgan said.

Gray said federal help is also not an option.

“We haven’t had an audit up here in over 10 years. So, we cannot get any federal money. We’re getting some grants through the Bob Frasier Foundation and that helps some, but you can’t pay bills with grant money, Gray said.

WYMT reached out to Mayor Howard White but he was unavailable to make a comment.

