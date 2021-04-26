Advertisement

Big South Fork adds 460-acre tract of land along river

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) - A small but important tract of land has been added to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area with help from a conservation organization.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited a statement from The Nature Conservancy last week in reporting that the National Park Service paid $370,000 for the 460-acre tract in Southern Kentucky. The park service purchased the land from the conservation group, which bought the land when the owner decided to sell and held onto it until the park service had funding for it.

Big South Fork Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas says the purchase will protect the river.

