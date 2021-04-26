2021 Kentucky All Stars announced

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches along with their Kentucky All-Star Selection Committees are proud to announce the 2021 Kentucky All-Stars that will face Indiana All Stars in the return of the nation’s longest-running All-Star Game series.

The games will be played on June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and on June 12, at Southport High School in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available in May at www.owensborosportscenter.com

2021 Kentucky Boys All-Stars

Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic, Mr. Basketball

Sam Vinson, Highlands

Jacobi Huddleston, Bowling Green

Jaquais Franklin, Elizabethtown

Sekou Kalle, DeSales

DaShawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass

Mason Moore, Rowan Co

Cam Pope, Male

Devin Perry, DeSales

Darius Washington, Fern Creek

Ayden Mudd, St Xavier

Noah Dumas, McCracken Co

2021 Kentucky Girls All-Stars

Brooklyn Miles, Franklin Co, Miss Basketball

Tiarra East, Butler

Macey Blevins, Wayne Co

Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern

Ella Thompson, Bethlehem

Maria Kiefer, Bishop Brossart

Dynastee White, Butler

Aubrey Hill, Russell

Amelia Hodges, Bethlehem

Harley Paynter, Boyd Co

Lara Akers, Danville

Tara Price, Central

Amber Dunn, Apollo

