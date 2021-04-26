2021 Kentucky All Stars announced
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches along with their Kentucky All-Star Selection Committees are proud to announce the 2021 Kentucky All-Stars that will face Indiana All Stars in the return of the nation’s longest-running All-Star Game series.
The games will be played on June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and on June 12, at Southport High School in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available in May at www.owensborosportscenter.com
2021 Kentucky Boys All-Stars
Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic, Mr. Basketball
Sam Vinson, Highlands
Jacobi Huddleston, Bowling Green
Jaquais Franklin, Elizabethtown
Sekou Kalle, DeSales
DaShawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass
Mason Moore, Rowan Co
Cam Pope, Male
Devin Perry, DeSales
Darius Washington, Fern Creek
Ayden Mudd, St Xavier
Noah Dumas, McCracken Co
2021 Kentucky Girls All-Stars
Brooklyn Miles, Franklin Co, Miss Basketball
Tiarra East, Butler
Macey Blevins, Wayne Co
Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern
Ella Thompson, Bethlehem
Maria Kiefer, Bishop Brossart
Dynastee White, Butler
Aubrey Hill, Russell
Amelia Hodges, Bethlehem
Harley Paynter, Boyd Co
Lara Akers, Danville
Tara Price, Central
Amber Dunn, Apollo
