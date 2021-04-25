Advertisement

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team member suffers minor injury during training

Credit: Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team
Credit: Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSRT) member Eric Lutkenholf suffered an ankle fracture Sunday.

It happened during a training exercise. WCSRT officials said Lutkenholf stepped on uneven ground at the base of a tree being used a high directional.

The rescue team posted on Facebook, “Eric is as tough as you will find and we know he will be back in the field with us in no time. Get well soon Eric!”

We ask that everyone send a little social media love and good vibes to team member Eric Lutkenhoff who suffered an ankle...

Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Sunday, April 25, 2021

