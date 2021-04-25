Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team member suffers minor injury during training

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSRT) member Eric Lutkenholf suffered an ankle fracture Sunday.

It happened during a training exercise. WCSRT officials said Lutkenholf stepped on uneven ground at the base of a tree being used a high directional.

The rescue team posted on Facebook, “Eric is as tough as you will find and we know he will be back in the field with us in no time. Get well soon Eric!”

