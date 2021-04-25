Advertisement

Sunny and warm to start the work week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Around a 100% improvement today over yesterday as sunshine and warmer temperatures are returning to the mountains.

Tonight through Monday Night

A much quieter night expected for our Sunday as skies continue to clear with high pressure moving in. Clear skies and calm winds will allow our lows to drop back into the low to middle 40s again tonight.

The real improvement begins on Monday with high pressure firmly in control, bringing mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures back to the mountains. Above average, in fact! Highs look to top out in the middle 70s for Monday afternoon. Mild weather continues overnight, with lows staying in the middle 50s under mostly clear skies.

Middle of the Week

We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, but southwest winds will introduce even warmer temperatures as highs get into the lower 80s! Some people (like myself) will probably have to relent and turn on the old A/C. Wednesday will also be in the 80s, but we’re going to have to keep an eye on the possibility for a few showers moving back into the region, though better chances look to work in by Thursday.

Late Next Week

A system could start to bring us showers by next Thursday as highs cool back off into the upper 70s. We look to cool back to right around average for late next week as showers diminish on Friday. Early returns on Derby weekend look good for any outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s!

