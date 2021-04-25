Owsley County family moves back into home for first time since March flood

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an emotional homecoming for one Owsley County family as they returned home for the first time in nearly eight weeks.

“It was just horrifying to have to grab everything and run and it was just rising and rising so, we just had to get out with our lives,” Juanita McIntosh said.

This coming after they lost everything to recent floods.

“Right down to their towels, their clothes, I mean all their possessions they lost,” Cassie Hudson, the Executive Director of Partnership Housing said. “So there’s a lot of different groups that came in and got involved and we tore the home down to the studs and now we have rebuilt it from floor up.”

The McDaniel family spent the last two months at the Travel Wise Motel in Beattyville but now have a familiar place to call home again.

“I can’t explain the feelings I’ve got. I’m so happy people’ve helped me so much,” McIntosh said.

Hudson, the Executive Director at Partnership Housing, said that the help came quickly.

“Within a few hours there was an outpour of support and different volunteers and organizations that that wanted to come in and help,” Hudson said.

Those organizations included:

Partnership Housing

Holy Family Catholic Church

Emma Quire Mission Center

Eight Days of Hope

His Builders

Owsley County Public Library

City of Booneville

Thoroughbred Relief Building Fund

Sacred Heart Church - Ohio

Saint Mary Church - Ohio

Trans Figuration Parish - New York

Owsley County Fiscal Court

Owsley County Youth Service Center

The support left McIntosh both emotional and thanful.

“I’m so tickled that we got this,” McIntosh said. “I don’t know how to thank everybody but to say thank you.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.