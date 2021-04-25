Advertisement

No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.(NCAA Volleyball)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT
(WYMT) - No. 2 Kentucky defeated No. 4 Texas 3-1 to win its first volleyball national championship.

Kentucky’s national title is the SEC’s first in women’s volleyball.

In the first set, Texas hit .455 to win it 25-20. The Wildcats hit .216 in the opening frame.

In the second set, Kentucky bounced back in a big way and torched the Longhorns 25-18. Stumler finished off that second set win with an ace.

In the third set, Kentucky beat Texas 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead in Omaha.

In the fourth set, the Cats trailed 6-1, to come back to win the final set, 25-22.

