Advertisement

Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds, and rituals familiar to Louisville.

Local officials and business owners are hopeful that translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule last year.

Some Derby activities have returned, and attendance capacity at Churchill Downs could approach 60% in certain areas.

This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the normal revenue that the event generates.

But the Derby buzz is once again humming around Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Logan Fugate
Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Pleasant start to the week with lots of sunshine
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon, after...
WATCH | Fans celebrate UK volleyball team after clinching national title
It’s been over two months since the major flooding in Kentucky, and on Friday president Biden...
WATCH | Residents of Estill County can be approved for federal aid to help with flood relief