Jamie Mills retires as winningest coach in Pineville girls’ basketball history

Jamie Mills retires as Pineville girls basketball head coach
Jamie Mills retires as Pineville girls basketball head coach(Pineville Suncourier)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT
(WYMT) - Jamie Mills has retired after seven seasons as the Pineville Lady Mountain Lion head coach.

Mills is the winningest coach in the program’s history with a record of 121-73.

Mills led the Lady Mountain Lions to six straight winning seasons, three 51st District Championships, and became the first girls or boys team from Pineville to win the 51st District and 13th Region All “A” championships in the same year.

