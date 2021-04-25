Residents of Estill County can be approved for federal aid to help with flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been over two months since the major flooding in Kentucky, and on Friday president Biden approved of Kentucky’s disaster declaration for a handful of Kentucky counties.

For some of the hardest-hit areas, this is a glimmer of hope that can really make a difference. Especially in places like Estill County, where the clean-up efforts are almost over and the rebuilding process will soon start.

Nobody knows the pain and suffering like Melissa Riddell with Emergency Management of Estill County. She has children of her own and cannot even imagine being displaced for this long of a time with her family.

“People want to get home, and I want them to get home, and we are doing everything we can to get people back home,” said Riddell.

The assistance is basically allowing individuals to apply for assistance through FEMA. That can be everything from grants for home repairs, small business loans along with the ability for residents to apply. The loans also have low-interest rates.

Therefore, that is her biggest message is for people to apply and do it as soon as they can, no matter what the size or severity of the damage is.

“People especially in eastern Kentucky, they don’t like to ask for help and they’re very self-sufficient. But you need the help and it’s there. So don’t be hesitant about accepting it” said Riddell.

You are able to apply 7 days a week on the FEMA website from 7 am-9 pm or you can call in the same time frame. They also have resources for the visually and audibly impaired.

“I don’t want residents to think that the FEMA funds are a fix-all be-all. They do have a max payout and with some of the damages revived here even the max payouts not gonna be enough to put their homes back together,” Riddell said.

Nonetheless, it does give people that need the help a start somewhere with an extra boost. Estill County emergency management wants people that have been displaced to know that you have been seen and heard and help is on the way.

If you are denied for grant money, that you can always appeal your claim as well.

