Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Sunday afternoon, however, he did provide an update on the Commonwealth’s fight against the coronavirus in a news release announcing a 13.99% drop in cases from the week prior.

The governor’s office announced 325 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total up to 440,955.

381 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 99 in the ICU. 45 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate dropped slightly again Sunday to 3.18%. At least 51,124 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear also announced 13 deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 6,449.

Nine of the deaths were newly reported Sunday, with four added as part of the ongoing audit process.

1,723,624 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

KY COVID INFO - 4/25/21 (WYMT)

As of Sunday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

