Governor Andy Beshear gives update on progress towards 2.5 million Kentuckians being vaccinated

DHEC: 70 and older can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Wednesday in S.C.
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In order to lift restrictions on the state, Governor Andy Beshear has set a goal for 2.5 million people being vaccinated.

Unfortunately, many local health officials across the state have been reporting the number of people taking the vaccine decreasing. Governor Beshear says so far, there are less than 800,000 people left to vaccinate and if Kentuckians plan to reach that goal sooner, it starts with them.

“There are about 550-thousand doses of vaccines spread across the commonwealth everywhere right now. So what we need, especially from Kentuckians really age 20 to 49, is to step up and to take your shot of hope,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear said he is worried because there have been reports of variants of the virus that could affect people in the 20 to 49 age range.

