Name released in fatal Harlan County crash

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan County man is dead after a crash Saturday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just after 7:20 p.m. about a single-car crash on KY-72 just outside of the Harlan city limits.

The initial KSP investigation revealed that a 17-year-old driver was driving west on KY-72 when he lost control and hit a wooden fence. His Chevy Cobalt then continued through a field before hitting a utility pole and overturning. The car came to rest on all four wheels.

The passenger, 18-year-old Jordan Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Harlan ARH for treatment of moderate injuries.

