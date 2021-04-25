Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan County man is dead after a crash Saturday evening.
According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just after 7:20 p.m. about a single-car crash on KY-72 just outside of the Harlan city limits.
The initial KSP investigation revealed that a 17-year-old driver was driving west on KY-72 when he lost control and hit a wooden fence. His Chevy Cobalt then continued through a field before hitting a utility pole and overturning. The car came to rest on all four wheels.
The passenger, 18-year-old Jordan Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.
The 17-year-old driver was taken to Harlan ARH for treatment of moderate injuries.
