COVID-19 vaccines will be available at six FCPS high schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered this week to Fayette County Public Schools students, families and staff.

School district administrators made the announcement in an email to parents on Saturday.

The district has teamed up with Wild Health and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to host vaccine clinics on Tuesday at all six of the county’s high schools.

All FCPS students 16 and older, as well as their families and employees, are eligible. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Vaccination sign-ups are available at kyvax.wildhealth.com. Parents or guardians can give consent online for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the vaccine, the email states.

Anyone with questions about registering can contact the Wild Health Help Desk at (859) 217-4679. Rides to the clinic can be scheduled through Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass by calling (888) 848-0989.

We have formed a partnership with @FCPSKY and Wild Health to offer vaccinations to students, staff, and family members 16 years and older. This is a great opportunity for our community! #LexDoThis (1/2) — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) April 24, 2021

Teams from Wild Health will host clinics for half a day at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools on Tuesday, April 27, according to a news release. Students attending special program schools may sign up for the vaccine at any of the other high schools and receive an excused absence.

The announcement comes as cases have been on the rise across the school district. In an email to parents last week, the acting superintendent said that nearly 500 people across the district were in quarantine.

Students and employees who are fully vaccinated - two weeks past the second dose, that is - may not need to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 in the future, according to CDC guidance.

The clinics are offering the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been shown to be 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness.

Those registering are encouraged to sign up for a first vaccine dose on April 27 and a second dose on May 18.

“We’re really excited about going to all these public schools,” says vaccine director Jordan Weiter.

Weiter says these clinics could help target a population that’s been tough to reach.

“We have obviously vaccinated a lot of the population that is eligible, but the 16 to 18-year-olds are usually a harder group to grasp just becomes they’re younger, they’re in school constantly, some of them may not have the accessibility to the vaccines,” Weiter says.

