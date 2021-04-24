Valerie Horn with CANE Kitchen earns Eastern Kentucky Leadership Award

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Agriculture Nutritional Enterprises, INC., or better known as CANE Kitchen, serves people in Letcher and surrounding counties.

“Just anyone in the community, and you might all be sitting at the same table and providing opportunity to talk together, and be comfortable with one another and know one another,” said CANE Kitchen board member, Valerie Horn.

The organization opened its doors in August of 2018.

“This space, in particular, was well used by community, weddings, wedding reception, showers, community meetings, art, music happenings and activities would happen here,” Horn added.

In early 2020, weddings, showers and meetings came to an end as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I was in New Orleans at a good food conference and was talking about the good things that were happening here,” said Horn.

As the pandemic continued, it brought new worries.

“We realized that there was an opportunity and a need for getting foods out to communities,” she added.

The organization partnered with the Cowan Community Action Group, which sponsored a USDA Summer Food Program.

“Met a strong need for the community, we had families who appreciate the access that they would just drive-thru, open their trunk and groceries be put in the back,” she said.

CANE Kitchen became a hub for USDA Food Distribution, providing 700 hundred thousand meals during the summer.

“This allowed us to pass out seven breakfast and seven lunches to a parent, to the children they had in their home,” said Horn.

Horn said other partnerships with Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) and the City of Whitesburg continue to help people during the pandemic.

“That the most good comes to them because of those partnerships, and that connection and that working together,” she said.

With more people getting vaccinated, organizations and people like Valerie Horn can now breathe easier.

“It is very rewarding to be recognized, there are hard days and it’s easy to lose sight of the good,” said Horn. “Often the biggest rewards sometimes come from someone that you may have helped,” she added.

Horn and CANE Kitchen are a 2021 East Kentucky Leadership Award winner. The East Kentucky Leadership Foundation Awards were held Thursday and Friday virtually.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.