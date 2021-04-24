Rain slowly moves out, warm temperatures move back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of us in the mountains got a decent little soaker to start the weekend, especially down in the Cumberland Valley. Some areas down there got upwards of a half-inch of rainfall through Saturday afternoon.

Tonight through Sunday Night

Our rain chances will slowly begin to diminish as we head through the evening and overnight hours on this Saturday. Clouds will hang tough, though, with lows falling back into the upper 40s.

We could see some early cloudiness on our Sunday, and maybe even a stray shower or two, but otherwise we stay dry. Mostly sunny skies will be the dominant weather feature as our weekend comes to a close, with comfortable highs back in the lower to middle 60s. Northwest winds, however, will keep us from getting to warm during the day. Mostly clear skies will continue for the nighttime hours as lows fall back into the lower 40s.

First Half of the Work Week

Sunshine looks to continue as we head back to work and school on Monday, stretching into Tuesday and parts of Wednesday as well. Highs will also feel decidedly more spring-like and even bordering on a summer preview. Southwest winds will help boost us into the middle 70s for Monday afternoon, but closer to the lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday! That’s less than two weeks removed from a little bit of spring snow!

We’re keeping an eye on Wednesday as we could see some scattered showers or storms return to the area, but the bulk should hold off until Thursday. Lows overnight will moderate as well, into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Early Look at Late Next Week

We’re going to be watching a couple of systems try to work in by the time we get into late next week, that could give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and into Friday with highs falling back into the 60s and 70s.

