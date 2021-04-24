Advertisement

President Biden working group targets jobs for fossil fuel communities

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new report from the Biden administration targets six large regions nationwide that have economies reliant on fossil fuels for federal investment and aid to create renewable energy jobs.

The report released Friday is part of President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce America’s use of coal and other fossil fuels in order to fight climate change.

President Biden this week announced he intends to cut U.S. coal and petroleum emissions in half by 2030.

The report identifies $37.9 billion in current available funding across a wide variety of departments.

They aim to support job creation, rural infrastructure and reclaiming abandoned mine lands.

