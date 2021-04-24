Officials ask people to avoid part of US-460 in Morgan County after crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to avoid an area in the county after a “serious car crash.”

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on US-460 near the White Oak Trailer park.

It is not currently known whether there are any injuries.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

This story will be updated.

