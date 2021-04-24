Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Coleman encourages student outreach at Louisville Central High School vaccination site

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a 10-hour vaccination event at Central High School, students led the way on reaching out to the community to get vaccinated in Louisville.

The event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, looked to encourage students and other teens to sign up and get appointments.

Through the week, students were asked to complete research papers that answered questions about the vaccines from members in the community. Their job was to hand out the information to classmates and families.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said the virus has impacted younger Kentuckians, and saw the event as a step to help more students get the information they need to stay protected.

“This vaccine clinic is just one example of the successes that can occur when we value the voices and talents of young people,” Coleman said. “Our students have been impacted by this pandemic as much as anyone. They know how serious this is, and they’re eager to help protect their community from this virus.”

With a partnership from UofL Health, the vaccination site offered a convenient location for those seeking a vaccination, helping to increase access to shots.

“We support the initiative of Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman to encourage 2.5 million Kentuckians to get vaccinated so we can reopen our state,” Tom Miller, UofL Health chief executive officer said. “If you did not make it to Central High School, our UofL Health Cardinal Stadium vaccine site is a another convenient alternative.”

So far, more than 1.7 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. To make an appointment with UofL Health, click or tap here.

For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

