Laurel County Health Department hosts ‘drug takeback day’

By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the country participates in National Drug Takeback Day, those in Laurel County are doing the same.

The Kentucky State Police partnered up with London City Police and the Laurel County Health Department to give the community a spot to drop off outdated prescription medication as well as medication they no longer need or use.

Trooper Scottie Pennington said that the process is simple: show up, sign in and drop off your unwanted items in an effort to fight a growing problem.

“If you got stuff laying in your house and there’s always somebody wanting that item, maybe more than you do even though its outdated,” Pennington said. “So this gives the opportunity to people to get rid of things they just don’t need no more or something that’s outdated and so they have a little comfort that that’s not in their home anymore.”

