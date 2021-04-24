Higher COVID-19 death toll Saturday as positivity rate drops again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday afternoon, however, he did provide an update on the Commonwealth’s fight against the coronavirus in a news release.

The governor’s office announced 489 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total up to 440,631.

96 of the new cases were children age 18 and younger. 404 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 402 in the ICU. 45 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate fell again Saturday to 3.21%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 33 deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 6,436.

22 of the deaths were newly reported Saturday, with 11 added as part of the ongoing audit process.

5,485,220 tests have been administered in the state, with 51,109 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

1,715,970 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

KY COVID INFO - 4/24/21 (WYMT)

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

