Advertisement

Higher COVID-19 death toll Saturday as positivity rate drops again

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday afternoon, however, he did provide an update on the Commonwealth’s fight against the coronavirus in a news release.

The governor’s office announced 489 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total up to 440,631.

96 of the new cases were children age 18 and younger. 404 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 402 in the ICU. 45 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate fell again Saturday to 3.21%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 33 deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 6,436.

22 of the deaths were newly reported Saturday, with 11 added as part of the ongoing audit process.

5,485,220 tests have been administered in the state, with 51,109 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

1,715,970 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

KY COVID INFO - 4/24/21
KY COVID INFO - 4/24/21(WYMT)

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Logan Fugate
Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Pleasant start to the week with lots of sunshine
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon, after...
WATCH | Fans celebrate UK volleyball team after clinching national title
It’s been over two months since the major flooding in Kentucky, and on Friday president Biden...
WATCH | Residents of Estill County can be approved for federal aid to help with flood relief