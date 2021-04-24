Advertisement

Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) - A man died after protecting a 14-year-old girl and her mother from an attack in the Chicago area on Friday.

Berwyn police say the girl’s mother was working as a cashier at a grocery store, when her daughter asked her about the price of a water bottle.

A man thought the teenager was cutting the line and became enraged. According to police, he began swearing at the girl and allegedly punched her multiple times in the face.

When her mother intervened, police say the man began attacking her too.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. Police say the attacker stabbed him multiple times. Guzman died at the hospital shortly after.

The suspect fled the scene. He stabbed another person while fleeing, who was treated at a local hospital.

He was later apprehended by police.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Logan Fugate
Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

Latest News

Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
The suspect has an extensive criminal history and was on probation related to a 2018 case...
Man arrested after alleged attempted robbery of family of 18 in San Francisco
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Pleasant start to the week with lots of sunshine
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says