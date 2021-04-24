Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Officers say a Golden Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man last seen on Friday.

They say Logan Fugate was reported missing Friday afternoon, having last been seen at the America’s Best Value Inn on Morton Boulevard around 1:00 p.m.

Officers say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue UK jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

