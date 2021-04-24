Dolly Fest coming to Knoxville’s Old City
Dolly Fest will soon be coming to Knoxville’s Old City.
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to celebrate Dolly Parton all weekend long? Dolly Fest is soon coming to Knoxville’s Old City.
Knoxville’s Old City will be presenting Dolly Fest from June 4 through June 6 for a weekend of art, music, history, food and fun celebrating Dolly!
The event will be supporting Imagination Library and the following downtown locations will have Dolly-themed events and specials:
- Rala
- ACF Jewelry
- Dogwood Arts
- Honeymouth
- Java
- Jig and Reel
- Kaizen
- Merchants of Beer
- The Mill and Mine
- Postmodern
- Pour
- Pretentious Beer and Glass
- Red Gallery
- Sheer Inspiration
- The Emporium
Social distancing and masks will be required.
For more information about the event, email knoxdollyfest@gmail.com.
