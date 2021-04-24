Dolly Fest coming to Knoxville’s Old City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to celebrate Dolly Parton all weekend long? Dolly Fest is soon coming to Knoxville’s Old City.

Knoxville’s Old City will be presenting Dolly Fest from June 4 through June 6 for a weekend of art, music, history, food and fun celebrating Dolly!

The event will be supporting Imagination Library and the following downtown locations will have Dolly-themed events and specials:

Rala

ACF Jewelry

Dogwood Arts

Honeymouth

Java

Jig and Reel

Kaizen

Merchants of Beer

The Mill and Mine

Postmodern

Pour

Pretentious Beer and Glass

Red Gallery

Sheer Inspiration

The Emporium

Social distancing and masks will be required.

For more information about the event, email knoxdollyfest@gmail.com.

