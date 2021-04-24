Advertisement

Dolly Fest coming to Knoxville’s Old City

Dolly Fest will soon be coming to Knoxville’s Old City.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to celebrate Dolly Parton all weekend long? Dolly Fest is soon coming to Knoxville’s Old City.

Knoxville’s Old City will be presenting Dolly Fest from June 4 through June 6 for a weekend of art, music, history, food and fun celebrating Dolly!

The event will be supporting Imagination Library and the following downtown locations will have Dolly-themed events and specials:

  • Rala
  • ACF Jewelry
  • Dogwood Arts
  • Honeymouth
  • Java
  • Jig and Reel
  • Kaizen
  • Merchants of Beer
  • The Mill and Mine
  • Postmodern
  • Pour
  • Pretentious Beer and Glass
  • Red Gallery
  • Sheer Inspiration
  • The Emporium

Social distancing and masks will be required.

For more information about the event, email knoxdollyfest@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TWRA
Pikeville man dead after boating accident in Tennessee
Police car
Name released in fatal Harlan County crash
Logan Fugate
Golden Alert issued for missing Hazard man
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces a nearly 14% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 2 Kentucky takes down No. 4 Texas to win first volleyball national title

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Pleasant start to the week with lots of sunshine
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmie Crace, 50, of Allen during a...
More than 140 grams of meth found during traffic stop
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon, after...
WATCH | Fans celebrate UK volleyball team after clinching national title
It’s been over two months since the major flooding in Kentucky, and on Friday president Biden...
WATCH | Residents of Estill County can be approved for federal aid to help with flood relief