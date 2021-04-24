Advertisement

Corbin man charged after allegedly trying to kidnap 3-year-old boy, offered $1,000 to buy him

Ronnie Lou Helton
Ronnie Lou Helton(Corbin Police Department)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky man has been charged in federal court after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy as he played in the yard.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Ronnie L. Helton of Corbin was indicted Thursday on one charge of attempted kidnapping.

Police said on April 7th, Helton had Kristy Baker yelled at him. In court documents, she stated the child “ran to her in fear,” as the man approached them.

Baker’s boyfriend, Tony Goodwin, who had come from the back of the house, reported that the man offered to pay $1,000 for the boy, according to the citation.

Goodwin told the man to leave “before I kill you!” according to the citation. Baker was able to get the license number on his car.

Helton was arrested by Corbin Police before federal authorities took over the case.

The federal indictment did not allege that Helton offered to buy the boy and did not include a human trafficking charge.

