Corbin honors founder of ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken’ with first ever Colonel Fest

By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Not even dreary weather, cold temperatures and gusty winds could stop Kentuckians from coming together to honor an icon.

“We have a day packed full of fun all about Colonel Sanders and the original Kentucky Fried Chicken which of course is one of our biggest claims to fame,” Maggy Kriebel said.

The first-ever “Colonel Fest” in downtown tells the story of Colonel Harland Sanders while letting people have fun in the process.

“We have vendors on-site, we have kids’ games, video game mobile unit, we had a magic show earlier,” Kriebel said.

The event was so big, that even the Colonel himself was a bit nervous.

“People here are so well-versed in the Colonel’s life you know, I wanted to make sure I dotted all my I’s and crossed all my T’s,” Henry Dowell, who portrayed Sanders in a performance about his life, said.

Dowell said that while the pandemic limited his ability to perform, he basked in the chance to do so again.

“My last performance before the pandemic hit was at the original restaurant site there,” Dowell said. “And so I’m happy to come back to Corbin for my first real performance outside the pandemic.”

The opportunity to tell a legendary story of a Kentucky great while entertaining kids is something Dowell could not pass up.

“That’s one of the reasons I like doing this is that you can relay a story of a man who was an entrepreneur and who didn’t take no for an answer,” Dowell said. “And built something from absolute nothing.”

