‘It just kills me to say that I lost a brother’: Candlelight vigil held on UK’s campus for Terrence Clarke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night, friends, classmates, and Big Blue Nation joined the Kentucky men’s basketball team to remember Terrence Clarke after he died Thursday in a crash in Los Angeles.

It was a very somber evening in front of the Wildcat Coal Lodge remembering the 19-year-old that many said had so much more to give to life.

“This, what we’re going through right now, it shouldn’t be happening,” teammate Lance Ware said. “Terrence was just that close to realizing his dream and figuring everything out. It just kills me to say that I lost a brother and somebody I genuinely cared about.”

Clarke leaves behind a lasting impact in his short time at UK. Friends shared what they will remember most about him, and a smile that changed any mood for the better.

“All of us that was on the team last year, we just wondered ‘why is this dude always happy?’ It seems like everything was going wrong for him but he’s just still smiling and little did we know he was just being happy for his last moments,” teammate Davion Mintz said.

“I know he’s probably up there yelling at me right now because I’m out here being all emotional, but that’s just how much I really love Terrence. That’s how much our whole team really cared about him,” teammate Keion Brooks said.

Perhaps the most moving moment of the vigil was when after the team went inside, mourners got closer to the memorial set up outside and stayed for nearly an hour. Remembering a friend, a teammate, a brother, gone too soon.

“We love you. I hope you hear us somewhere out there. We’re with you,” Mintz said.

A memorial outside the Wildcat Coal Lodge grew all day. Friday afternoon several people came by leaving flowers and paying respects as there are a lot of heavy hearts across Big Blue Nation.

